BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

BSNL is attracting customers with affordable plans to compete with Jio and Airtel. It offers calls and data benefits at low recharge prices. Let's learn more about these amazing recharge plans.

BSNL, a government-owned telecom operator, offers low-cost top-up recharges and plans amidst competition. While competitors raise prices, BSNL maintains affordability. It has introduced Rs 58 data voucher and Rs 59 service validity plans.

BSNL Rs 58 Prepaid Plan Users need an active plan to avail the Rs 58 plan. It offers 7 days validity and 2GB daily data. After daily data is exhausted, internet speed drops to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 59 Prepaid Plan The Rs 59 plan offers 7 days of service validity with 1GB daily data and unlimited voice calls. However, this plan does not include SMS benefits.

These are good plans for those seeking good service at low costs. Useful for short-term high data usage and unlimited calls. BSNL offers similar amazing offers in plans like Rs 108, Rs 107, Rs 198, and Rs 201.

The number of customers switching to BSNL increased due to private companies' price hikes. However, reports reveal users are returning to their previous networks despite price increases due to BSNL's network issues.

