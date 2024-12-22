BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

BSNL is attracting customers with affordable plans to compete with Jio and Airtel. It offers calls and data benefits at low recharge prices. Let's learn more about these amazing recharge plans.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

BSNL, a government-owned telecom operator, offers low-cost top-up recharges and plans amidst competition. While competitors raise prices, BSNL maintains affordability. It has introduced Rs 58 data voucher and Rs 59 service validity plans.

article_image2

BSNL Rs 58 Prepaid Plan

Users need an active plan to avail the Rs 58 plan. It offers 7 days validity and 2GB daily data. After daily data is exhausted, internet speed drops to 40 Kbps.

article_image3

BSNL Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 59 plan offers 7 days of service validity with 1GB daily data and unlimited voice calls. However, this plan does not include SMS benefits.

article_image4

These are good plans for those seeking good service at low costs. Useful for short-term high data usage and unlimited calls. BSNL offers similar amazing offers in plans like Rs 108, Rs 107, Rs 198, and Rs 201.

article_image5

The number of customers switching to BSNL increased due to private companies' price hikes. However, reports reveal users are returning to their previous networks despite price increases due to BSNL's network issues.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content snt

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content

OnePlus 13R launch on January 7: Chipset and battery details REVEALED! gcw

OnePlus 13R launch on January 7: Chipset and battery details REVEALED!

Only pay for what you watch! PVR Inox introduces flexi show model; Know how it works gcw

Only pay for what you watch! PVR Inox introduces flexi show model; Know how it works

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon