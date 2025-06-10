ChatGPT experienced a significant global outage on Tuesday, affecting hundreds of users, particularly in India and the US. The outage disrupted basic functionality, API integration, and mobile app access, prompting a wave of memes on social media.
OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, affecting hundreds of users across the globe. Over 500 people reported having trouble using the platform, and the interruption peaked just after 2:45 PM IST in India, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.
While 4% of users reported issues with the API integration and 14% of users reported problems with the mobile application, 82% of complaints in India were directly related to ChatGPT's basic functionality.
India has not been the only country affected by the outage. Shortly after 2:49 PM IST, around 900 people in the US reported identical problems. Ninety-three percent of the impacted customers had issues with ChatGPT, six percent had issues with the app, and one percent had issues logging in.
The outage sparked a wave of relatable and humorous posts online, highlighting just how deeply integrated ChatGPT has become in users’ daily lives.
Take a look at the memes shared by netizens on social media: