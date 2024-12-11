BEST Jio plans under Rs 300: You will get 1.5GB daily data at unmatched prices

First Published Dec 11, 2024

Since July, all telecom providers—including Jio—have increased their rates, which has caused them to experience some financial difficulties and a discernible decline in their customer base. Nonetheless, Jio, the nation's biggest telecom carrier, continues to give a number of cost-effective plans that are loaded with features like unlimited calling. The following three Jio prepaid plans are intended to offer excellent value and cost less than Rs 300:

Jio's Rs 299 Plan
With this 28-day package, consumers may make as many free calls as they like anywhere in India. Additionally, there are no additional fees for roaming when on the road. Users may stream, browse, and more with the 1.5GB of data they get each day, which adds up to 42GB for the month. You also receive access to Jio's app services and 100 free text messages every day.

Jio's Rs 239 Plan
Similar features, such as 1.5GB of high-speed internet each day, free unlimited calling, and no roaming fees for 22 days, are included with this plan. This plan offers 100 free text messages each day to any network in India, in addition to 33GB of data per month.

Jio's Rs 199 Plan
With 1.5GB of data each day, unlimited calling to any number in the nation, and 100 free text messages every day, this is the most affordable choice. Over the course of its 18-day duration, 27GB of data will be available. Jio's selection of free applications will also be available to users.

These plans are intended to provide customers excellent data and connection at a fair cost!

In other developments, pending the completion of government procedures, Starlink is prepared to begin offering its satellite internet service in India as early as January of next year. As the firm expands its worldwide internet services with new satellite placements, there has been increased anticipation for this entry into the Indian market.
 

