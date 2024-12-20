Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in THESE cities; Is your place on the list?

Amidst competition from Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea is making its presence felt. To provide better services to its users, VI is launching 5G services. However, this is not nationwide; currently, these services will be launched in a few cities. VI has launched 5G services in one city in the Telugu states. Find out which one here.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Competition among telecom service companies in India is increasing day by day. Jio and Airtel have already taken steps to provide a quality signal system. On the other hand, BSNL, a public sector company of the Indian government, has also joined hands with Tata Company to improve the signaling system. In this sequence, users started switching to telecom services with stronger signals in their area. In addition to this, companies reducing tariff plans is another reason.

article_image2

In this order, companies are announcing offers upon offers to retain their customers. However, customers are still switching from one network to another. Amidst this competition, price hikes, and offers, Vodafone-Idea has now announced a terrific offer for its customers. This has put an end to the wait of VI customers.

5G services are now available to Vodafone-Idea customers. VI has now launched 5G services in many parts of the country. With this, Vodafone Idea has also become a telecom company offering 5G services after Jio and Airtel.

article_image3

VI recently announced that it is offering 5G services in major parts of the country. Vodafone-Idea said that VI 5G services will be available across the country soon. For now, Vodafone Idea 5G services have started in major cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Apart from these cities, Vodafone Idea 5G services are also available in cities like Jaipur, Patna, Haryana Karnal, Lucknow, Agra, Indore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Jalandhar, and Pune. Now customers can upgrade from their 4G services to 5G services.

article_image4

Vodafone Idea has launched 5G services under the 3.3GHz and 26GHz spectrum bands. These new services are available to both prepaid and postpaid customers. Vodafone-Idea 5G services are in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode. Airtel also offers services in the same model.

article_image5

While Vodafone launched 5G services in 2024, Jio and Airtel launched 5G services in 2022 itself. Jio and Airtel are offering 5G services in most parts of the country. 5G services have also become available in many villages. BSNL is also going to launch 5G services in early 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

NASA warns of massive 120-foot asteroid set to flyby Earth at high speed just a day before Christmas gcw

NASA warns of massive 120-foot asteroid set to flyby Earth at high speed just a day before Christmas

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report gcw

Apple to introduce foldable iPhone in 2026, likely to be sleeker and cheaper: Report

BEWARE DHL delivery scam going viral? Here's what the company said gcw

BEWARE! DHL delivery scam going viral? Here's what the company said

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon