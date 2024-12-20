Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in THESE cities; Is your place on the list?

Amidst competition from Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea is making its presence felt. To provide better services to its users, VI is launching 5G services. However, this is not nationwide; currently, these services will be launched in a few cities. VI has launched 5G services in one city in the Telugu states. Find out which one here.

Competition among telecom service companies in India is increasing day by day. Jio and Airtel have already taken steps to provide a quality signal system. On the other hand, BSNL, a public sector company of the Indian government, has also joined hands with Tata Company to improve the signaling system. In this sequence, users started switching to telecom services with stronger signals in their area. In addition to this, companies reducing tariff plans is another reason.

In this order, companies are announcing offers upon offers to retain their customers. However, customers are still switching from one network to another. Amidst this competition, price hikes, and offers, Vodafone-Idea has now announced a terrific offer for its customers. This has put an end to the wait of VI customers. 5G services are now available to Vodafone-Idea customers. VI has now launched 5G services in many parts of the country. With this, Vodafone Idea has also become a telecom company offering 5G services after Jio and Airtel.

VI recently announced that it is offering 5G services in major parts of the country. Vodafone-Idea said that VI 5G services will be available across the country soon. For now, Vodafone Idea 5G services have started in major cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Apart from these cities, Vodafone Idea 5G services are also available in cities like Jaipur, Patna, Haryana Karnal, Lucknow, Agra, Indore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Jalandhar, and Pune. Now customers can upgrade from their 4G services to 5G services.

Vodafone Idea has launched 5G services under the 3.3GHz and 26GHz spectrum bands. These new services are available to both prepaid and postpaid customers. Vodafone-Idea 5G services are in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode. Airtel also offers services in the same model.

While Vodafone launched 5G services in 2024, Jio and Airtel launched 5G services in 2022 itself. Jio and Airtel are offering 5G services in most parts of the country. 5G services have also become available in many villages. BSNL is also going to launch 5G services in early 2025.

