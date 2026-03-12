Kids on WhatsApp? New Parent-Control Feature Aims to Keep Them Safe
WhatsApp parent-managed account gives guardians control over how their children use the messaging platform. The feature is now available for both Android and iPhone users. It is aimed to make WhatsApp safer for pre-teens.
14
Image Credit : Google
New safety feature on WhatsApp
WhatsApp, the instant messaging app used by crores of people globally, is rolling out a new feature to boost online safety for children. The company has announced special "Parent-Managed Accounts" for kids under 13. This feature lets children use WhatsApp safely under their parents' supervision. WhatsApp will release this new feature to users in phases over the coming months.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Getty
Child Safety
Meta's WhatsApp team developed this feature after consulting with families and cybersecurity experts. The main goal is to create a safe digital space for young kids who use messaging apps. A parent or guardian has to create the child's account and link it to their own WhatsApp account. This way, parents can easily keep an eye on who their kids are talking to and what they are doing on the app.
34
Image Credit : Getty
Parent Managed Account
These Parent-Managed Accounts come with certain restrictions. Kids can only communicate through personal messages and voice calls. Parents get to decide which groups their children can join. Also, features like Status updates, Channels, and Meta AI won't be available on these accounts. Any message from an unknown number goes straight to a 'Message Request' folder, which needs the parent's PIN to open.
44
Image Credit : Getty
Parental supervision
Parents will get an instant notification if their child adds a new contact or blocks someone. This gives them a clear picture of their child's online activities. But don't worry, the security is still top-notch. Just like regular accounts, these accounts also have End-to-End Encryption. WhatsApp confirms this will keep all conversations private and secure.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.
Latest Videos