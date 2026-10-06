A playful pet, a child on the move — you shoot a quick series. Then you find each photo has different focus or brightness. This inconsistency ruins a great moment. Here's trick three for better photos: use the AE/AF Lock feature. AE/AF? That's Auto Exposure/Auto Focus. Lock it for precise control.

How to activate it? Tap and hold your finger on the screen. Pick the spot for focus and exposure. A yellow 'AE/AF Lock' banner appears at the top. Now, reframe your shot. Or let the light subtly change. Your iPhone maintains that exact focus and exposure. This keeps every photo in a sequence sharp and perfectly exposed, preventing unwanted blur or distracting brightness shifts.