Google Gemini Gets New Personal Intelligence Feature: All You Need to Know
Google has introduced a new Personal Intelligence feature in the Gemini app, designed to offer more personalised and smarter assistance. The update improves how Gemini understands user preferences and delivers tailored responses and insights.
Personal Intelligence
Recently, Google launched Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app. CEO Sundar Pichai announced it, calling it a top user request. It helps Gemini better understand needs for accurate replies.
What did Sundar Pichai say?
Sundar Pichai noted the feature was a top user request. He said it combines understanding complex info with extracting details from personal data like emails to give better responses.
How does this feature work?
Google says this feature uses advanced logic from connected apps. If you grant access to your email or photos, Gemini can offer smarter, personalized responses based on that data.
Full focus on privacy
Google stressed that privacy is key. Users decide which apps to connect. Connections are off by default, and no data is shared without permission, keeping users in full control.
Which users will get this feature?
The Personal Intelligence feature is in beta, rolling out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. It's available on web, Android, and iOS, with wider release expected.
