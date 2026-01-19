What to Do First If Your Phone Gets Hacked: Expert Cyber Safety Tips
It's super important to know what to do if your phone gets hacked. If you find out your phone has been compromised, you need to take some key steps right away. Otherwise, your bank account details and other info could get leaked.
1. Contact your financial institutions
The first thing to do is contact your bank, credit card company, and other financial institutions to make sure your accounts haven't been accessed.
2. Change your passwords immediately
Another crucial step is to immediately change all your passwords to new, strong ones. Do this for all apps and websites linked to the affected phone.
3. Remove suspicious apps
Do an audit of all the apps on your phone and remove any that look suspicious or unfamiliar. Restart your phone and check again to make sure they're gone for good.
4. Factory reset your phone
If you're seeing lots of pop-ups or malware apps and nothing else works, reset your phone to factory settings. But do this as a last resort, as it will wipe all your data.
5. Let your friends know
It's a good idea to tell your friends and contacts that your phone was hacked. Warn them to ignore and delete any messages that seem to be coming from your phone.
6. Contact the Cyber Cell
If you suspect your phone is hacked, contact cyber experts or the Cyber Cell to confirm. If you've lost money or had data leaked, report it to the Cyber Cell ASAP.
