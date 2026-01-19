A tipster on X claimed the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in India on January 27, though Xiaomi has not confirmed this. Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ specifications have surfaced online.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 15 series in some global markets, including Europe. However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is not yet available in India. So, when will the Redmi Note 15 Pro series arrive in the Indian market? According to the latest indications, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series smartphone will arrive in the Indian market by the end of January. A tipster on X claimed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in India on January 27. This smartphone series includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

Redmi Note 15 Pro: What to expect?

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM. It will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and minimal bezels. The camera features that have been revealed include a 50MP wide-angle main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, an LED flash, and 4K video recording at 30 fps. A 7000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging is also expected. The price of the 5G-supported Redmi Note 15 Pro is not yet clear. The price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ phone is also yet to be known.

The recently arrived Redmi Note 15 5G

Recently, the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone was launched in the Indian market. Its key features include a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 3,200 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, UFS 2.2 storage, a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, 4K recording at 30 frames per second, Optical Image Stabilization, a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling, a 5,520 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. The 8GB/128GB variant of the Redmi Note 15 is priced at ₹22,999, and the 8GB/256GB model is priced at ₹24,999.