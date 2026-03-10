- Home
- Technology
- Viral AI Caricature Trend Could Put Your Photos And Personal Info At Risk Online; Stay Cautious
Viral AI Caricature Trend Could Put Your Photos And Personal Info At Risk Online; Stay Cautious
The viral AI caricature trend on Instagram can put your personal data at risk. Photos and details shared with AI apps may be used for targeted phishing, identity theft, or cyber fraud. Stay cautious.
Viral 'AI Caricature' Trend: Could Your Cartoon Lead to Cyber Fraud?
What is this AI Caricature trend all about?
In this trend, people upload their photos to AI platforms. They give a command like, 'Create a caricature with everything you know about me.' They also add info about their job, hobbies, and daily life. The AI then makes a special cartoon based on all this. These are the pictures flooding the internet right now.
Also read: Data Leak Alert: Free Tools to Check If Your Email or Phone Is on the Dark Web
What is the warning from cyber experts?
Secrets Leaking Through Your Photos
How to Stay Safe?
Whatever Goes Viral...
It's normal to feel the urge to try whatever is going viral. But don't just blindly follow every trend and risk your own safety. Think before you click!
Also read: New iPhone? Change These 5 Settings Immediately for Better Security
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.