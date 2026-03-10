3 6 Image Credit : Google

What is the warning from cyber experts?

Cyber security analysts are mainly worried about one thing: people are unknowingly giving away very important personal data to these AI sites. When you share details like your job, where you work, and your daily routine online, cybercriminals can easily get them. Fraud gangs can use this info to build a complete database on you. This makes it super easy for them to launch 'Targeted Phishing' attacks, where they pretend to be your friends or colleagues to cheat you.