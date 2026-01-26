Google AI Update: Search Your Gmail and Photos with Personal Assistant AI
Google’s new AI lets you search Gmail and Photos for personal info with permission. Powered by Gemini, it finds flights, photos, bills, and more, acting as a smart, opt-in personal assistant.
Google will now search both your Gmail and Photos to give answers!
Google's search engine is getting a major upgrade. It's becoming your personal assistant, searching your Gmail and Photos (with permission) to give you exact answers.
How to search for personal information?
Normally, a search for "flight ticket" gives generic results. Now, ask "When's my next flight?" and the AI finds the exact date and time from your Gmail. No app-switching needed.
The magic of reliving old memories
This AI also works in Google Photos. Just ask, "Show my 2024 Ooty trip photos," and it will find them. It's smart enough to find photos based on you smiling, not just dates or places.
Is there a guarantee of security?
Is it safe for Google to read personal data? Google says yes. The feature is "opt-in," so it only works with your permission. They promise not to use this data for ads and to keep your results private.
Simple to use
This makes finding medical reports, old bills, or travel plans super easy, saving you from app-hopping. Powered by Gemini, it's rolling out soon for Android and iPhone users.
Future technology
We used to use search engines to learn about the world. Now, Google Search will help us learn about ourselves and organize our digital lives. This is a milestone in digital assistant tech.
