5 Charging Mistakes That Are Damaging Your Laptop Battery Life
Common charging mistakes can reduce your laptop’s battery life. Simple habits like overcharging or poor usage can cause damage. Learn how to protect your battery and extend your laptop’s lifespan.
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Laptop Charging
In today's digital world, a laptop is a must-have for everything from studies to office work. But often, our own careless habits reduce the laptop's life, especially its battery. Some simple mistakes we make while charging can cause big problems. Let's take a look at how to avoid them.
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Avoid heavy tasks while charging
Many of us play graphics-heavy games or do video editing while the laptop is charging. This makes both the processor and battery release a lot of heat at the same time. This damages the battery cells and also slows down the laptop. It's always better to stick to light tasks when your laptop is plugged in.
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Avoid beds or soft surfaces
Using your laptop on a bed or sofa feels comfy, right? But if you place it on soft surfaces while charging, you block its ventilation vents. The heat gets trapped inside and can damage key parts like the motherboard. Always charge it on a flat, hard surface like a table for safety.
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Don't charge it overnight!
Modern laptops have overcharge protection, but leaving them plugged in all night still affects the battery's chemical cycle. It's best to unplug the charger once the battery reaches 80% to 90%. Leaving it at 100% for hours can lead to battery swelling in the long run.
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Using fake chargers is a huge risk
If your original charger is broken, don't buy a cheap, fake one just because it costs less. These chargers don't supply the correct voltage and current for your laptop. This can fry your battery and sometimes even cause a short circuit or a fire. Always use chargers from an authorized brand.
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Don't ignore overheating!
If your laptop gets unusually hot while charging, unplug it immediately. The extreme heat can melt or damage internal parts. You can use accessories like a cooling pad to prevent overheating. Proper care will not only save you from repair costs but also keep your device safe.
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