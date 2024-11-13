Buying an air purifier? Top 5 factors you must consider for cleaner air

Delhi's declining air quality necessitates air purifiers in many homes. Choosing the right one requires considering factors like allergen reduction, cost of filters, energy efficiency, budget, and user reviews.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

The air quality in Delhi has fallen to about 400, which is considered poor, and may continue to decline in the days ahead. Many houses now consider air purifiers essential due to the dangerous weather conditions. However, choosing the best solution might be difficult due to the abundance of possibilities accessible. When purchasing an air purifier designed for Indian circumstances, keep these five important considerations in mind.
 

article_image2

1. Analyse your needs: Determine why you require an air purifier before you go shopping. Do you want to cut back on allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander? Or is eliminating dangerous elements like smoke, mold, and germs more important to you? Knowing what your main worry is will help you choose a purifier that is designed to solve those particular problems.

2. Costing: Regular maintenance is necessary for air purifiers, particularly for filter changes. Depending on usage, HEPA and carbon filters should normally be changed every six to twelve months. Since this will be a continuous investment, make careful to examine the price and availability of replacement filters.

3. Energy efficiency: Energy economy is essential since air purifiers frequently operate for prolonged periods of time. Choose Energy Star certified devices to make sure they use less electricity, which may reduce your energy costs and carbon impact.

article_image3

mi air purifier

4. Budget: Affordably priced air purifiers and high-end versions with cutting-edge features are both available. Although it may be tempting to choose the least expensive choice, it's important to balance price and quality. In the long run, a higher-quality item could save you money by providing superior performance and longevity.

5. Ratings and reviews: Examine consumer ratings and reviews before choosing. This can provide information about the purifier's actual functionality as well as any possible problems with noise, upkeep, or filter replacements.

These days, air purifiers are a need in our houses. Finding an air purifier that can make breathing easier for you and your family is possible if you know what you need and do your homework.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Starlink coming to India Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio gcw

Is Starlink coming to India? Elon Musk takes on Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India anr

BSNL launches national Wi-Fi roaming service for seamless internet across India

Reliance Jio Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition anr

Reliance Jio's Rs 91 recharge plan offers budget-friendly benefits, intensifying telecom competition

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700 anr

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon