Buying an air purifier? Top 5 factors you must consider for cleaner air

Delhi's declining air quality necessitates air purifiers in many homes. Choosing the right one requires considering factors like allergen reduction, cost of filters, energy efficiency, budget, and user reviews.

The air quality in Delhi has fallen to about 400, which is considered poor, and may continue to decline in the days ahead. Many houses now consider air purifiers essential due to the dangerous weather conditions. However, choosing the best solution might be difficult due to the abundance of possibilities accessible. When purchasing an air purifier designed for Indian circumstances, keep these five important considerations in mind.

1. Analyse your needs: Determine why you require an air purifier before you go shopping. Do you want to cut back on allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander? Or is eliminating dangerous elements like smoke, mold, and germs more important to you? Knowing what your main worry is will help you choose a purifier that is designed to solve those particular problems.

2. Costing: Regular maintenance is necessary for air purifiers, particularly for filter changes. Depending on usage, HEPA and carbon filters should normally be changed every six to twelve months. Since this will be a continuous investment, make careful to examine the price and availability of replacement filters.

3. Energy efficiency: Energy economy is essential since air purifiers frequently operate for prolonged periods of time. Choose Energy Star certified devices to make sure they use less electricity, which may reduce your energy costs and carbon impact.