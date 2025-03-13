BSNL ramps up 4G expansion: 1 lakh towers planned by 2025 to rival Jio and Airtel
BSNL is aggressively expanding its 4G network, aiming for 1 lakh towers by 2025, despite recent subscriber losses. The company is upgrading infrastructure to improve service and compete with Jio and Airtel.
BSNL 4G Important update: BSNL, the government-owned telecommunications company, is implementing affordable plans. It is also fully engaged in bringing 4G service to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious goal of installing 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers by mid-2025.
BSNL 4G Service
The company has announced on social media that BSNL 4G service is now operating in over 75,000 locations. This announcement comes as many people are leaving BSNL due to the lack of high internet speed, even though BSNL offers affordable plans. According to TRAI's latest report for December 2024, BSNL announced that it lost approximately 3,22,000 customers.
By the end of December, BSNL had approximately 91.7 million subscribers. Many customers have expressed concern about frequent call drops and network issues. The government has recognized these issues and is taking steps to improve the network reliability of BSNL. The company has made significant improvements to its infrastructure to provide faster internet and better service to its users.
BSNL Customers
That is, they have also installed 30,000 new backup batteries to ensure services operate even during power outages. Furthermore, more than 15,000 power plants are now in operation to support their network. Despite these efforts, BSNL faces challenges in customer retention. This led to the loss of approximately 300,000 subscribers in November and December alone.
BSNL Plans
4G towers are to be installed in all major cities and villages across the country. With BSNL set to bring 4G service to 15 important cities in India, companies like Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel are set to face a tough challenge. BSNL's improved towers will provide high-speed internet. It is expected that many customers will switch from Airtel and Jio to BSNL when the 4G service is fully available.
