BSNL ramps up 4G expansion: 1 lakh towers planned by 2025 to rival Jio and Airtel

BSNL is aggressively expanding its 4G network, aiming for 1 lakh towers by 2025, despite recent subscriber losses. The company is upgrading infrastructure to improve service and compete with Jio and Airtel.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

BSNL 4G Important update: BSNL, the government-owned telecommunications company, is implementing affordable plans. It is also fully engaged in bringing 4G service to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious goal of installing 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers by mid-2025. 

article_image2

BSNL 4G Service

The company has announced on social media that BSNL 4G service is now operating in over 75,000 locations. This announcement comes as many people are leaving BSNL due to the lack of high internet speed, even though BSNL offers affordable plans. According to TRAI's latest report for December 2024, BSNL announced that it lost approximately 3,22,000 customers.

By the end of December, BSNL had approximately 91.7 million subscribers. Many customers have expressed concern about frequent call drops and network issues. The government has recognized these issues and is taking steps to improve the network reliability of BSNL. The company has made significant improvements to its infrastructure to provide faster internet and better service to its users.

Also Read | Starlink internet coming to India! It may cost up to Rs 4,000 per month: Report

 


article_image3

BSNL Customers

That is, they have also installed 30,000 new backup batteries to ensure services operate even during power outages. Furthermore, more than 15,000 power plants are now in operation to support their network. Despite these efforts, BSNL faces challenges in customer retention. This led to the loss of approximately 300,000 subscribers in November and December alone.

article_image4

BSNL Plans

4G towers are to be installed in all major cities and villages across the country. With BSNL set to bring 4G service to 15 important cities in India, companies like Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel are set to face a tough challenge. BSNL's improved towers will provide high-speed internet. It is expected that many customers will switch from Airtel and Jio to BSNL when the 4G service is fully available.

Also Read | After Airtel, Reliance Jio signs deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's internet services to India

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo T4x to Redmi 13 Phone 1: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025 gcw

Vivo T4x to Redmi 13: Check out top 7 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in March 2025

India blocks over 87,000 fraudulent Skype, WhatsApp accounts in crackdown on cyber scams vkp

India blocks over 87,000 fraudulent Skype, WhatsApp accounts in crackdown on cyber scams

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which mid-range beast reigns supreme? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which mid-range beast reigns supreme?

Starlink internet coming to India! It may cost up to Rs 4,000 per month: Report gcw

Starlink internet coming to India! It may cost up to Rs 4,000 per month: Report

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features gcw

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon