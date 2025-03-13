BSNL ramps up 4G expansion: 1 lakh towers planned by 2025 to rival Jio and Airtel

Read Full Gallery

BSNL is aggressively expanding its 4G network, aiming for 1 lakh towers by 2025, despite recent subscriber losses. The company is upgrading infrastructure to improve service and compete with Jio and Airtel.

BSNL 4G Important update: BSNL, the government-owned telecommunications company, is implementing affordable plans. It is also fully engaged in bringing 4G service to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious goal of installing 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers by mid-2025.

BSNL 4G Service

The company has announced on social media that BSNL 4G service is now operating in over 75,000 locations. This announcement comes as many people are leaving BSNL due to the lack of high internet speed, even though BSNL offers affordable plans. According to TRAI's latest report for December 2024, BSNL announced that it lost approximately 3,22,000 customers.

By the end of December, BSNL had approximately 91.7 million subscribers. Many customers have expressed concern about frequent call drops and network issues. The government has recognized these issues and is taking steps to improve the network reliability of BSNL. The company has made significant improvements to its infrastructure to provide faster internet and better service to its users.

Also Read | Starlink internet coming to India! It may cost up to Rs 4,000 per month: Report