After Airtel, Reliance Jio signs deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's internet services to India

The Reliance Group's digital services company Jio Platforms Limited has signed an agreement with Tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer Starlink's satellite-based broadband internet services to its customers in India, the company said on Wednesday. The deal is contingent on SpaceX obtaining the required licenses to sell Starlink in the nation. Interestingly, the announcement was made just one day after Bharti Airtel, Jio's competitor, inked a comparable agreement with SpaceX.

How will Reliance use Starlink?

Reliance Jio will ensure that customers can easily get Starlink equipment by integrating Starlink solutions into its physical stores and online shops. "Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts," it stated.

Jio will also set up a system to facilitate the installation and activation of client service. According to the corporation, the partnership with SpaceX is a component of its dedication to guaranteeing that all Indian communities, small and medium-sized organizations, and enterprises have complete access to dependable internet.

JioAirFiber and JioFiber are enhanced by Starlink, which provides fast and reasonably priced high-speed internet to even the most difficult-to-reach places.

In order to provide dependable broadband services throughout the nation, including the most rural and isolated areas, the parties will use Jio's position as the largest mobile operator in the world in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the top operator of low Earth orbit satellite constellations.

What did the CEO say about the deal?

"Providing affordable and high-speed broadband to all Indians, regardless of their location, continues to be Jio's top priority," stated Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.

"Starlink's introduction to India through our partnership with SpaceX demonstrates our dedication and is a revolutionary step toward universally available, seamless broadband access. We are broadening our reach and improving the dependability and accessibility of highspeed broadband in an AI-driven era by incorporating Starlink into Jio's broadband ecosystem, enabling communities and enterprises nationwide," he continued.

