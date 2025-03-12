Starlink internet coming to India! It may cost up to Rs 4,000 per month: Report

Read Full Article

As SpaceX's Starlink is set to launch, India is preparing for a new age in internet connection. It is anticipated that the satellite ISP would join up with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to enter the Indian market. However, Starlink needs regulatory permission from the Indian government before it can launch its services. For India, where rural and isolated areas still face inadequate broadband connection, Starlink's debut is especially noteworthy.

High-speed fiber networks help urban areas, but many regions of the nation are still neglected. Through the use of satellite technology, Starlink hopes to get over the limitations of conventional infrastructure and provide Internet services straight from space, possibly revolutionizing digital connection in remote areas.

Starlink's cost in Bhutan

Since Bhutan is the closest nation with Starlink availability, an understanding of its price structure there offers a helpful comparison, even if Starlink's pricing for India has not yet been revealed. Starlink provides two subscription plans: Starlink Residential and Starlink Residential Lite, according to the company's official website.

The Residential plan includes unlimited data and is designed for typical household users. In contrast, the Residential Lite plan offers unlimited deprioritized data, which means speeds may be lowered during peak hours, and is intended for smaller homes with lower internet consumption.

Starlink Residential: BTN 4,200 per month (approximately Rs 4,203)

Starlink Residential Lite: BTN 3,000 per month (approximately Rs 3,002)

Starlink's potential costing in India

According to reports, Starlink's subscription pricing in India may vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month, with a one-time hardware-inclusive cost of between Rs 20,000 and Rs 38,000. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for broadband services in India is between Rs 400 and Rs 600, which is significantly less than this.

It could be necessary for Starlink to implement a pricing plan tailored to India in order to achieve broad adoption. Furthermore, cooperation with government programs aimed at digital growth may contribute to the service's affordability, especially for rural consumers.

The company will not only handle the distribution of Starlink equipment but also offer customer support for installation and activation. Additionally, Jio and SpaceX are exploring broader collaborations to integrate their infrastructure, further strengthening India’s digital ecosystem.

