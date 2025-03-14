Apple releases iOS 18.3.2 update: Why users must install it right away? How to download it?

Read Full Article

The iOS 18.3.2 update, which was published by Apple, addresses a severe WebKit vulnerability, fixes a media playback problem, and improves system security and stability. All eligible iPhone models, including the recently released iPhone 16e and the iPhone XS, have received the update. The vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine powering Safari has been actively exploited in real-world attacks, according to the company.

"Enhanced checks were implemented to prevent unauthorized actions in response to an out-of-bounds write issue," Apple stated. "Maliciously crafted web content may be able to break out of Web Content sandbox," the business added in its explanation of the consequences.

Although the vulnerability was first fixed in iOS 17.2, according to Apple, devices running previous versions were still at risk. “This is a supplementary fix for an attack that was blocked in iOS 17.2. (Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 17.2.),” the company added.

According to reports, iOS 18.3.2 also fixes a problem that stopped certain streaming material from playing. But according to some users, the upgrade by default reactivated Apple Intelligence, which raises privacy issues.

How to download iOS 18.3.2 on your device?

Through the Software Update section of the device's Settings, users may download and install the iOS 18.3.2 update, which varies in size from 300MB to 700MB based on the iPhone model.

Navigate to Settings

After selecting General, select Software Update.

The phone will ask for an update.

Select Install Now or set up an installation appointment for a later date.

Depending on what the user does, the phone will download and install the update.

