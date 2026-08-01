The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be more expensive than previous models. Reports suggest the price increase is linked to a new 2nm A20 chip and other upgrades like a smaller Dynamic Island and an advanced variable aperture camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro is still months away from its planned arrival as Apple’s next flagship phone, but it’s already making waves. Rumours say the gadget might get huge changes to performance, camera tech and artificial intelligence, but a fresh report suggests purchasers may have to pay much more for the improvements. The next flagship from Apple might see a significant price hike due to next-generation hardware and higher production expenses, sources say.

2nm A20 Chip Could Push Prices Higher

The primary reason behind the projected price jump is said to be the A20 Pro chipset from Apple, which is reportedly created using a cutting-edge 2-nanometre technology. The new processor should provide quicker processing speeds, increased battery efficiency and more robust on-device AI capabilities.

But 2nm is far more costly than prior generations to manufacture chips on. The company is reportedly able to pass these additional manufacturing expenses onto the retail prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Major Performance, AI Upgrades On The Way

The iPhone 18 Pro is also rumoured to be one of Apple’s most powerful smartphones yet, owing to the A20 Pro CPU. Users should expect quicker app loading, better gaming performance, and improved overall performance, along with seamless multitasking.

The chip is also expected to boost Apple's artificial intelligence abilities, allowing for smarter photo editing, real-time language translation, voice help and sophisticated on-device machine learning without too much reliance on cloud processing.

Camera May Make Another Big Leap

Also, major camera upgrades could be expected from Apple with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Leaks reveal changes to picture processing, better low-light shooting and more complex zoom features.

Some rumours also suggest at enhancements to video recording and computational photography, enabling users to shoot better and more detailed pictures in varying light situations.

Do you expect India price premium?

Apple has not announced pricing yet but analysts expect Indian shoppers would pay more at launch than for the previous Pro versions. Besides the pricey 2nm technology, currency changes, import levies and global manufacturing expenses might also have a role to play in the ultimate retail pricing in India.

The final price will be revealed by Apple when it formally announces the smartphone later this year.

Launch Pending

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro at its usual September announcement event. Till then, all the specification, price and features are based on leaks and industry sources. If the reports are right, though, the iPhone 18 Pro may still be Apple’s largest technical leap in years – and one of its highest price tags.