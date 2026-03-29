1 4 Image Credit : stockPhoto

The Rs 399 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom company, has brought back its Rs. 399 prepaid plan in some circles. The plan's benefits change depending on your location. For instance, last month it offered unlimited 4G and 5G data in some areas. Now, Airtel has relaunched it in Delhi and a few other circles, this time with an added OTT benefit. This is perfectly timed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which kicks off on March 28, 2026, with a match between RCB and SRH.