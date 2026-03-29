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Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Returns With 5G Data, Daily 2.5GB, 100 SMS, and OTT Benefits
Bharti Airtel has relaunched its Rs. 399 prepaid plan in select circles, offering 28 days of service, 2.5GB daily data, 100 SMS, unlimited 5G, and a 28-day JioHotstar OTT subscription.
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The Rs 399 prepaid plan
Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom company, has brought back its Rs. 399 prepaid plan in some circles. The plan's benefits change depending on your location. For instance, last month it offered unlimited 4G and 5G data in some areas. Now, Airtel has relaunched it in Delhi and a few other circles, this time with an added OTT benefit. This is perfectly timed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which kicks off on March 28, 2026, with a match between RCB and SRH.
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Updated benefits of the Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan
Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid plan gives you 28 days of service, which works out to just Rs. 14.25 per day. With this plan, users get 2.5GB of data and 100 SMS every day. The plan also bundles in unlimited 5G data. The included OTT benefit is a 28-day subscription to JioHotstar Mobile.
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Differences in plans
The Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan is available for all customers across every circle. However, the benefits you get might differ based on your location. As we mentioned earlier, some circles offer unlimited data, while others provide the specific benefits detailed above.
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Benefits for customers
While the Rs. 399 plan offers unlimited 5G, there's a fair usage policy. The data is capped at 300GB every 30 days. You can easily check the updated benefits for your specific circle on the Airtel Thanks app or the company's official website. This plan is now live for users in all circles.
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