3 7 Image Credit : Gemini

Airtel Individual Plan - ₹449/month

The entry-level ₹449/month plan gives you one SIM with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, plus 100 SMS per day. It now also includes unlimited 4G and 5G data. Digital perks include a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and 100GB Google One cloud storage. Users also get 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, fraud detection alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag tracking services. The ₹549/month plan is a step up for individual users, offering the same unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited 4G/5G data. But the entertainment value is much higher, with a 1-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription and 6 months of Amazon Prime. It also packs in Google One (100GB), Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and security features like spam protection. Free Hello Tunes and Blue Ribbon Bag are also included.