Airtel Postpaid Users Get Unlimited 4G & 5G Data — Here’s the Offer
Airtel is now giving unlimited data on all its individual and family postpaid plans. Bas ek 300GB fair usage limit hai for commercial use.
Airtel Unlimited Data Pack
Indian telecom provider Bharti Airtel has quietly rolled out unlimited data for its postpaid plans. This includes the existing unlimited 5G offer and a newly added unlimited 4G data option. Pehle, Airtel launched this unlimited data offer (both 4G and 5G) in only about 10 circles. Now, it seems the offer has gone PAN-India. While there's no official announcement from the company, the changes are live on their official website. This update means all Airtel postpaid plans now offer unlimited data to customers in the open market.
Airtel's unlimited 4G and 5G for postpaid
According to Airtel, both the primary user and add-on connections get the unlimited data benefit. However, Airtel has made it clear that data usage over 300GB in a billing cycle will be treated as commercial use. Subscribers can access unlimited data on 4G and 5G networks, provided they stick to this fair usage limit. Bharti Airtel has revamped its postpaid plans to provide unlimited 4G and 5G data across the board, with some conditions. Let's break down the seven plans available.
Airtel Individual Plan - ₹449/month
The entry-level ₹449/month plan gives you one SIM with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, plus 100 SMS per day. It now also includes unlimited 4G and 5G data. Digital perks include a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and 100GB Google One cloud storage. Users also get 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, fraud detection alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag tracking services. The ₹549/month plan is a step up for individual users, offering the same unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited 4G/5G data. But the entertainment value is much higher, with a 1-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription and 6 months of Amazon Prime. It also packs in Google One (100GB), Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and security features like spam protection. Free Hello Tunes and Blue Ribbon Bag are also included.
Airtel Family Plan 2 - ₹699/month
This plan is designed for couples or small families and includes two SIMs (one primary and one add-on). Both members can enjoy unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The package also includes a 6-month Amazon Prime membership and a 1-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Users also get access to Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Google One storage, and a 12-month Adobe Express Premium offer. Plus, Airtel postpaid customers get fraud detection, spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, and the Blue Ribbon Bag service.
Airtel Family Plan 4 - ₹1199/month
Offering even more value for larger groups, this plan covers four SIMs (one primary and three add-ons). All connections get unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited 4G/5G data. The bundled entertainment package includes 6 months of Amazon Prime, 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile, Apple TV, and Apple Music. It also continues to offer the full range of utility perks like Airtel Xstream Play Premium, fraud and spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, the Blue Ribbon Bag service, and 12 months of Adobe Express Premium.
Airtel Family Plan 4 (Plus Netflix) - ₹1399/month
While it's similar to the ₹1199 plan in SIM count (supporting four connections in total), this tier adds a Netflix Basic subscription to the mix. All members enjoy unlimited 4G and 5G data along with the standard unlimited calling and SMS benefits (100 SMS/day). This plan also includes Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar Mobile (1 year), Apple TV, and Apple Music. The standard 'Airtel Thanks' benefits like Google One (100GB cloud storage), 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, fraud and spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag service remain part of the package.
Airtel Family Plan 5 - ₹1749/month
This top-tier plan supports five SIMs (one primary and four add-ons), making it perfect for large families. All five members get unlimited 4G and 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. This premium plan also upgrades the streaming experience with a Netflix Standard subscription. Customers can even upgrade to Netflix Premium by paying an extra ₹150 per month. It also includes the full suite of benefits: 6 months of Amazon Prime, 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile, Apple TV, Apple Music, Google One (100GB), Airtel Xstream Play Premium, 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag, and fraud/spam alerts. Additionally, customers get a one-time bill discount of ₹3000 per year on 10-day and 30-day International Roaming packs, starting from the day they activate the ₹1749 plan.
