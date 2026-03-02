2 4 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Airtel's Rs. 2249 Prepaid Plan

The ₹2249 Airtel prepaid plan is for users who need internet along with calls. This plan is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited voice calls. For data, you get a total of 30 GB for the entire year, which you can use as needed. It also includes 3600 SMS. Once you use up the data, you'll be charged 50 paise per MB. After the SMS limit, it's ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 for STD. Benefits include a 12-month Hello Tune and an Adobe Express Premium subscription. This plan is perfect for users who are mostly on Wi-Fi and only use mobile data for essential tasks.