365 Days, One Plan: Airtel Targets Long-Term Users With New Offer
Tired of recharging every month? Want to keep your number active all year round? Then Airtel's 365-day prepaid plans are just for you. Here's a complete list of Airtel's top annual plans.
3 Min read
Author : Ajay JosephPublished : Mar 02 2026, 11:12 AM IST
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Airtel's Rs. 1849 Prepaid Plan
Airtel's ₹1849 plan is its cheapest annual prepaid option, valid for 365 days. It's designed for people who only need calling and no mobile data. The plan gives you unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, plus 3600 SMS for the whole year. If you cross the SMS limit, you'll be charged ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 for STD SMS. While there's no data, you get Hello Tune and a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription worth ₹4000. It's a great, affordable choice for senior citizens or for a secondary SIM.
24
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Airtel's Rs. 2249 Prepaid Plan
The ₹2249 Airtel prepaid plan is for users who need internet along with calls. This plan is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited voice calls. For data, you get a total of 30 GB for the entire year, which you can use as needed. It also includes 3600 SMS. Once you use up the data, you'll be charged 50 paise per MB. After the SMS limit, it's ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 for STD. Benefits include a 12-month Hello Tune and an Adobe Express Premium subscription. This plan is perfect for users who are mostly on Wi-Fi and only use mobile data for essential tasks.
34
Image Credit : Google
Airtel's Rs. 3599 Prepaid Plan
Airtel's ₹3599 plan targets regular smartphone users. This annual plan gives you 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 365 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. After you finish your daily data, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. If you go over the SMS limit, you'll pay ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 for STD SMS. The benefits include Hello Tune, a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, and access to Airtel Xstream Play, where you can watch movies, TV shows, and live TV. This is a solid option for people working from home or who use the internet constantly.
44
Image Credit : Google
Airtel's Rs. 3999 Prepaid Plan
Airtel's ₹3999 prepaid plan is the company's premium annual offer. It provides 2.5 GB of data per day for 365 days, which is plenty for heavy internet users. You also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, plus 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data limit is reached, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. For extra SMS, the charges are ₹1 for local and ₹1.5 for STD. This plan also offers unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G network coverage. Additional perks include a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Hello Tunes, and a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription. For users who want everything—data, 5G, and OTT entertainment—in one pack, this plan is total value for money.
