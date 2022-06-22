Mane a modern-day Liverpool icon, says Klopp after forward joins Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane departs Liverpool having made 269 appearances and scored 120 goals in all competitions since signing from Southampton in 2016.

Bayern Munich on Wednesday completed the signing of superstar forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool in a deal worth up to 35 million pounds. The 30-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2025.

Bayern Munich will pay the Reds an initial 27.5 million pounds with a further 5 million pounds based on appearances and another 2.5 million pounds based on individual and team achievements.

The Senegalese had just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield and departed following the club-record signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Mane bids farewell to Merseyside, having made 269 appearances in all competitions since joining from Southampton in 2016, during which he scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists. In his six years at Anfield, the star forward won the Premier League, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to "respect" Mane's move to Germany and has labelled the forward one of the club's "greatest ever players".

The 55-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com, "It's a big moment. There is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise. One of Liverpool's greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is."

"He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football," the Liverpool boss added.

"But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have. The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon," the German stated.

"I respect completely his decision and I'm sure our supporters do also. If you love LFC, you have to love Sadio - non-negotiable. It is possible to do this while accepting our loss is Bayern's gain. We wish him nothing but success in every match he plays in, unless, of course, it's against us. His star will continue to rise, I have no doubts," Klopp concluded.