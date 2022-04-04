'Thank You, Triple H': When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for WWE with The Game

Varun Dhawan is a big WWE fan. He once tried to convince Triple H to help him enter WWE. Check out the old video he recently shared.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is a self-proclaimed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fan. He has expressed his love for the same on numerous occasions. Furthermore, he is fond of entering the promotion. On the same note, he once met now-retired former WWE world champion Triple H and tried to convince him to allow him to join the company.

In the video, Dhawan is seen talking to Hunter, where the former says, "Honestly, I am a die-hard fan. If you need me for anything, if I can spread a message, if I can go out there, it is too late for me to get into this, but...." However, Hunter replied, "If we open something up, I will ask you." To this, Dhawan answered, "Definitely, and you'll be surprised with the number of people who'll show up."

Dhawan also explains to Hunter about his interactions with The Rock, to which the latter says that Rockie is a good man. "Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all-time favourite WWE superstars hung up his boots at WrestleMania. I was fortunate enough to meet him, talk to him about my love of pro-wrestling and The Rock," he captioned the video.

Hunter recently announced his retirement from in-ring professional wrestling following heart surgery. He will continue to be involved with WWE in backstage and management roles as he remains the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. On Sunday, he officially hung up his boots during a brief appearance as he made his way to the ring and left his shoes in the middle.