Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open 2023? The 21-time Grand Slam champion responds

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic was barred from competing in the Australian Open 2022 because he was non-vaccinated. Meanwhile, he has responded to his chances of playing next year.

    Image credit: Getty

    21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia conquered his recent Slam title by winning the Wimbledon 2022 Championships in London on Sunday. He defeated unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia to finish the job in four sets in just a minute over an hour. It happens to be Djokovic's first Slam title of the year, while it was the second Slam he participated in this year after the French Open, where he was ousted in the semis. He was barred from competing in the Australian Open earlier this year because he was unvaccinated. After a legal trial, he was deported and banned from competing in the tournament for three years.

    Image credit: Getty

    Djokovic remains unvaccinated to date and has no intentions of getting it done anytime soon. Thus, it remains to be seen if he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open next year, while he remains hopeful of the same. The same stands for the upcoming US Open, where the current laws will prevent him from entering the country if non-vaccinated.

    ALSO WATCH: Wimbledon 2022 - Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

    Image credit: Getty

    When asked about the same, Djokovic told RTS, "As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I hope to get positive news. I believe things will change for the Australian Open. There is not much time for the US Open, but hope dies last. I want to play at the US Open and Australian Open, but even if I do not, it's not the end of the world."

    Image credit: Getty

    On a positive note, Australia decided to scrap the rule that required international travellers to declare their vaccination status before entering the country. On the other hand, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison clarified in January after Djokovic's deportation that his ban could be reversed "in the right circumstances".

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Hockey World Cup 2022: India defeats Canada to register 1st tournament win-ayh

    Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India defeats Canada to register 1st tournament win

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/1st ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested-ayh

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested

    Throwback video: When WWE and MMA-UFC star Ronda Rousey threatened to beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian-ayh

    Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic-ayh

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic

    Recent Stories

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP - adt

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral - gps

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon