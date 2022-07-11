Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hands winner's trophy to Prince George; here's what happened next

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the 2022 Wimbledon. He momentarily handed the winner's trophy to Prince George to let the young one experience holding it.

World number three Novak Djokovic of Serbia has won the Wimbledon 2022 Championship. He defeated unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in just a minute over three hours to win his 21st Grand Slam title. As a result, he has surpassed Roger Federer of Switzerland's record of 20 Slam titles and is one behind current leader Rafael Nadal of Spain. In contrast, it was his seventh title at the event, one behind leader Federer, and his fourth consecutive title win at this tournament. Following the success, he met Prince George, the son of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As Djokovic met William, Middleton and George backstage, the Serbian candidly interacted with George and handed him the champion's trophy, allowing him to hold it momentarily and make him realise the feeling of having it. William told George, 'Don't drop it' before interacting with Djokovic on a topic.

After holding it for a brief while, George handed it to his mother, Middleton, clearly realising that it was heavy enough to be held for a long time. As Middleton grabbed it from Goerge, Djokovic, while interacting with William, respectfully took it back from her before continuing his interaction with William.

As for the victory, Djokovic will not earn any ranking points from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), as it suspended the same for this edition of Wimbledon due to the organisers barring Russian and Belarusian stars from competing due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The move by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club received heavy criticism from all for dragging politics into sports.