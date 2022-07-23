Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Kylian Mbappe's new PSG contract be annuled? La Liga urges Paris court

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe signed a new PSG contract last month. However, La Liga feels the club has violated the FFP and has urged the Paris court to annul his new contract.

    French striker Kylian Mbappe had an exciting saga in the ongoing transfer window. His contract with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was up this summer, as he looked set to leave the club for free and possibly sign up for Spanish champion Real Madrid. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he decided to ink a new deal with the Parisians and extended his stay in the French capital, leaving Los Blancos and La Liga in limbo. But, it seems like more than Madrid, La Liga has not taken the insult lightly and has taken his case to the Paris Court, asking it to annul his new contract with PSG.

    Although reports suggested that PSG's new offer for Mbappe was lower than that of Madrid, the latter feels that it was financially impossible for the French champion to offer such a lucrative contract. On the same note, La Liga has decided to appeal against the Parisians, along with Ligue 1 and French Football Federation's (FFF's) financial watchdog (DNCG), as to how such transaction took place, reports AFP.

    As of now, La Liga's requests for the same have been turned down. However, it would be examined throughout the 2022-23 season. Also, La Liga's lawyer Juan Branco has stated that the issue will be taken to the European authorities soon, while he also accused PSG of 'falsifying balance sheets'. He also feels that the Parisians 'voluntarily far-fetched projected budgets', besides agreeing to 'sponsors which directly depend on Qatar'.

