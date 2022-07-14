Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Chelsea eye Cristiano Ronaldo after Raheem Sterling transfer? Thomas Tuchel answers

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Chelsea has completed its first significant season signing in the form of Raheem Sterling. Is it eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo next? Here's what Thomas Tuchel has to answer.

    English giants Chelsea secured its first significant season signing in the form of English striker Raheem Sterling from rival and English champion Manchester City on Wednesday. It was its second signing of the season after signing Welsh goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton earlier this month. Now that the Sterling saga is done and dusted, Chelsea is set to move to its next transfer target. But, who is it? Is it Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United? While The Blues showed interest in him recently, will it be interested in owning him? Here's what head coach Thomas Tuchel had to say about it.

    Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave United a few weeks back due to the club's inactivity in the transfer market. At the same time, he feels that the club lacks ambition, as it will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season. While he has offered himself to many clubs, some reportedly rejected having the 37-year-old in their side.

    ALSO READ: 'What a ride': Man City fans thank Sterling after winger bids farewell ahead of Chelsea move

    Speaking to Sky Sports on the Ronaldo situation, Tuchel said, "I would not rule it out [signing another striker], but right now, it is not the priority. The priority right now is defence. It's not a secret. From there, we need to see what's possible. We're competing against the two top teams, but Tottenham did a very active, aggressive, and early transfer period."

    "They [Spurs] have the strongest squad they ever had with one of the best coaches in the world. Man Utd are never shy of recruiting with a new coach, and Arsenal had some big signings already, so we need to keep the level up to be competitive," added Tuchel.

