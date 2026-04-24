Why Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune in Bengaluru Suddenly Closed – Real Reason Inside
Virat Kohli’s popular One8 Commune restaurant in Bengaluru has unexpectedly shut down, leaving fans surprised. While rumours swirled online, the actual reason behind the closure reveals a different story linked to operational and business decisions.
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Image Credit : Getty
The 'One8 Commune' restaurant
Virat Kohli is shining in IPL 2026 for Bengaluru, but off the field, he’s dealing with a setback. His popular One8 Commune restaurant has reportedly shut down due to a rent dispute, leaving fans surprised.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The rent dues dispute
Kohli had set up this restaurant in a privately-owned building in Bengaluru. Reports say that the management was delaying the payment of monthly rent and maintenance charges for a while.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Dues of lakhs of rupees
The building's owner went to the civil court because the pending dues ran into lakhs of rupees. After hearing the case, the court gave a key order to shut the restaurant until all dues are cleared.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Kohli withdraws from partnership
Virat Kohli got cautious after these legal issues and rule violations. To make sure his brand image isn't affected, he has reportedly pulled out of the partnership for this Bengaluru hotel. A private hospitality company is now running the place.
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Image Credit : Virat Kohli\BCCI
Chance of the hotel reopening
This business issue has become a talking point, especially while Kohli is doing so well on the cricket field. The hotel will likely reopen only after the management pays all the pending dues as per the court's order.
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