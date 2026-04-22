2 6 Image Credit : Social Media

Fans watch his every move with a magnifying glass

This time, he's not in the news for his records on the cricket field. Instead, it's because he liked a photo of a German vlogger. Once you become a celebrity, a personal life is almost non-existent. People are always watching your every move without you even knowing it. Fans observe their small activities as if with a magnifying glass. And now, they are watching Virat Kohli with the eyes of a hawk, making everything he does on public platforms or social media a huge story.