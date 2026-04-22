- Home
- Entertainment
- Virat Kohli Instagram: Net Worth Rs 1050 Crores, But Can't Even 'Like' A Photo Freely?
Virat Kohli Instagram: Net Worth Rs 1050 Crores, But Can't Even 'Like' A Photo Freely?
Cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the richest in the game, with a net worth of ₹1050 crores. But does he even have the freedom to 'like' what he wants? This question is now blowing up on social media.
One 'like' lands Kohli in hot water
Fans watch his every move with a magnifying glass
Ex-girlfriend gets angry about being linked to Virat
What's in the Instagram post?
From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma...
A collage of four women connected to Virat Kohli for various reasons was posted with this caption: 'One thing about Virat Kohli, the man clearly does not miss, on or off the field. From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma... Virat's elite taste is just part of the brand.' Izabelle reacted angrily to this, questioning why people aren't moving on even after 12 years. Her sharp response to being dragged into this has quickly caught everyone's attention.
Virat had 'liked' Avneet Kaur's photo earlier
People are constantly scrutinizing Virat Kohli's social media activities. Last year, his fans spotted that he had liked a photo of Avneet Kaur. When a screenshot of it went viral, Virat's team had to issue a clarification, calling it an 'algorithm error'. Now, a year later, he is in the news again for a similar reason. This time, a 'like' from Virat's account appeared on a post by German vlogger LizLaz.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.