During the third edition of the RCB Innvovative Lab in Bengaluru, star batter Virat Kohli opened up and spoke about his mental health problem. Kohli said that despite playing at the top level for nearly two decades for Team India and RCB, he sometimes feels intense pressure and self-doubt.

“As players, you're always walking a very thin line between being cautious and being insecure. You constantly feel like you're never good enough - that imposter syndrome is always there,” Kohli said.

"Even today, when I go into the nets, I still think: these youngsters are watching. If I have a bad session, they'll probably wonder, 'Is this the guy who's been playing for 20 years?' That thought is always there," he added.

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