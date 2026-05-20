What is Imposter Syndrome? RCB Star Virat Kohli Opens Up About Relentless Self-Doubt
Renowned cricketer Virat Kohli revealed he battles Imposter Syndrome, doubting his abilities despite huge success, and credited coaches Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour for helping him regain confidence and mental strength.
King Kohli's Mental Health Problem
Virat Kohli is a name every cricket fan knows. People often compare this Team India star to the legend Sachin Tendulkar, which shows his massive craze. When Kohli walks onto the field, he's expected to score a flood of runs and break records.
He has already scored thousands of runs, nearly 100 centuries, and has countless records and awards. He has also played many brilliant innings in the IPL, fighting like a warrior to win a trophy for RCB. But while Kohli is known for his amazing fitness, he recently revealed he's facing a mental health challenge.
Kohli Battles Imposter Syndrome
During the third edition of the RCB Innvovative Lab in Bengaluru, star batter Virat Kohli opened up and spoke about his mental health problem. Kohli said that despite playing at the top level for nearly two decades for Team India and RCB, he sometimes feels intense pressure and self-doubt.
“As players, you're always walking a very thin line between being cautious and being insecure. You constantly feel like you're never good enough - that imposter syndrome is always there,” Kohli said.
"Even today, when I go into the nets, I still think: these youngsters are watching. If I have a bad session, they'll probably wonder, 'Is this the guy who's been playing for 20 years?' That thought is always there," he added.
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What is Imposter Syndrome?
After Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli revealed he suffers from Imposter Syndrome, fans are curious to know what it is. Imposter Syndrome is a psychological pattern where people doubt their skills, talents, or accomplishments and have a constant, internalized fear of being exposed as a "fraud."
Despite clear and external evidence of success, which is very much the case with Virat Kohli, individuals experiencing imposter syndrome remain convinced that they don't deserve it or that they've just been lucky. For an elite athlete like Virat Kohli, who has consistently performed well and broken several records, admitting to Imposter Syndrome highlights the often hidden psychological pressures even the most accomplished individuals face.
Kohli Credits Dravid and Rathour for Giving Him Mental Strength
Kohli explained his feelings, saying, 'As a cricketer, we walk a fine line between self-confidence and self-doubt. No matter how much we achieve, it feels like it's not enough.' He said this 'Imposter Syndrome' constantly follows him. 'Even today, when I go to the nets and new people are watching, I worry. If I don't play well, I think they might wonder, 'Is this the same guy who has been playing for 20 years?'' Kohli recalled.
He credited former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour for helping him stay mentally strong, especially between 2020 and 2022 when he was captain. 'Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour understood my mental state. They helped me enjoy my game again. When I was captain, no one asked me, ‘How are you?’ That's why I advise young players to understand work pressure and know their limits,' Kohli said.
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