CSK batting coach Michael Hussey praised young talents Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, and Ayush Mhatre ahead of a must-win clash against GT. Hussey sees Kartik as a player for the next decade and is excited by the youngsters' potential.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK batting coach Michael Hussey expressed pride over the performances of some of the team's youngsters, particularly, Kartik Sharma, who he said is one of the players he looks forward to seeing wearing the yellow colours of the franchise for the next decade.

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CSK will face a must-win clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. If CSK wins this match, they will reach 14 points and will be in the hunt for a playoff spot, as long as the results of the remaining fixtures go in their way.

Praise for Young Talent

Speaking about the performances of youngsters, he hailed Urvil Patel's "amazing power and talent". "I am very excited about what we have seen. Urvil has only had a few opportunities at the IPL level, and he has shown he has got amazing power and amazing talent, and hopefully, he will just get better and better the more he plays," he said.

In six matches, Urvil has scored 129 runs in six innings at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 208.06, with a fifty. During the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he tied with Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for the joint-fastest fifty, coming in just 13 balls.

'A Real Player of the Future'

On Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the tournament midway due to injury and Kartik, who showed up with some fantastic performances in the second half of the tournament, Hussey said, "Ayush showed us a bit of a glimpse of what he could do last season, and then he started to build on that again this season, so it was very disappointing to lose him with an injury in the first half of the tournament. But he is obviously a very exciting talent. And then Kartik is another one that started slowly, learned a few good lessons along the way, and to me he looks like a real player of the future, and I look forward to watching him in a yellow shirt for hopefully the next decade."

In 10 matches, Kartik has scored 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 137.31, with two fifties and a best score of 71.

Mhatre had also pulled off a fine campaign for CSK before injury, scoring 201 runs in six innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of over 177, with two fifties and a best score of 73.

Excitement for Prashant Veer's Future

He also spoke while all-rounder Prashant Veer has had limited opportunities and has not got to bowl much, his all-round capabilities are exciting for the future.

"I think he has really improved, even from the two or three months that we have been together. Watching him grow as a person and as a player over the last few months, the way he has practised has been really nice to watch, and see his confidence grow as well. So I think the small improvements he has made this year will hold him in great stead for hopefully many seasons to come in yellow," he signed off.

In six matches and five innings, Prashant has scored 90 runs in five innings at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 134.32, with a best score of 43. He has only got to bowl two overs so far, going wicketless. (ANI)