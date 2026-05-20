Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby are conducting a two-day high-performance coaching programme in Bhubaneswar. This initiative marks the upcoming 100 years of sporting cooperation between India and New Zealand and aims to upskill Indian coaches.

In a significant step towards celebrating and strengthening international sporting collaboration between the two countries, the Indian Rugby Football Union (Rugby India), in partnership with New Zealand Rugby, will conduct a two-day high-performance coaching programme from May 21 to May 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

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The initiative is being organised under the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of New Zealand for the development of sport, and holds special significance as 2026 marks 100 years of sporting cooperation between the two nations, a release said. The programme will bring together selected coaches from across India, stratified into Foundation, Development, and High-Performance categories, ensuring targeted learning outcomes across all levels of the coaching pathway. The programme will combine classroom sessions, on-field practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops delivered by expert educators from New Zealand Rugby.

Ministers Welcome Landmark Partnership

Speaking on the landmark partnership, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, said: "We are extremely pleased that a world-class coaching program for rugby is being conducted between the Indian and New Zealand rugby federations. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to capacity building and knowledge exchange in sport. As we mark 100 years of sporting cooperation between India and New Zealand in 2026, such partnerships carry added importance. We are grateful to the Government of New Zealand and commend the efforts of the Indian Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby in bringing this collaboration to fruition."

Echoing these sentiments, Mark Mitchell, New Zealand's Minister for Sport and Recreation, said: "Programmes like this show the value of the sports cooperation agreement between our two countries. As we mark 100 Years of Unity through Sport this year, sharing expertise helps build sporting capability in New Zealand and India, while strengthening our wider partnership."

Boosting Rugby's Growth in India

Highlighting the importance of the programme for the development of rugby in India, Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union, said: "The coaching programme with New Zealand Rugby is a landmark initiative for Indian Rugby. It provides a unique opportunity for our domestic coaches to engage directly with one of the most successful rugby systems in the world and gain insights that can be immediately applied within our domestic structures. This collaboration not only strengthens our technical capabilities but also reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two nations. We thank the sports ministries of both India and New Zealand for their support in enabling such a meaningful partnership."

Expressing delight at the collaboration, Steve Lancaster, CEO of New Zealand Rugby, said: "New Zealand Rugby is proud to be part of Sport NZ's 100 Years of Unity through Sport programme between India and New Zealand. The coaching exchange in India presents an opportunity to build a relationship with Rugby India and further grow rugby's global footprint. Our people are looking forward to sharing their expertise, working alongside India's coaches and young players, and elevating Rugby India's player pathways."

The coaching programme further underlines the shared vision of India and New Zealand to strengthen sporting ties through knowledge exchange, coach education, and long-term rugby development initiatives. It is expected to serve as an important milestone in deepening rugby cooperation between the two nations while contributing to the growth of the sport in India. (ANI)