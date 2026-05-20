Following Rajasthan Royals' victory over Lucknow Super Giants, driven by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 93-run knock, LSG coach Justin Langer expressed his admiration for the teenage sensation. Langer's heartwarming gesture of requesting a photograph with the 15-year-old prodigy after the match garnered widespread praise on social media.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer couldn’t hold back his immense admiration for Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who dazzled the Jaipur crowd with his blistering 93-run knock in Tuesday night's high-stakes clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

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Rajasthan Royals kept their hopes alive for the playoffs with their seventh win of the season following a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. With a 221-run target, the hosts chased it down with five balls to spare in the final over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 93-run knock, which consists of 10 sixes and 7 fours, and his crucial 105-run stand for the second with Dhruv Jurel, who scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, paved the way for RR’s victory.

For LSG, Mohsin Singh (1/31) and Akash Singh (1/54) picked up a wicket each, while the rest of the bowling line-up leaked runs heavily on a flat Jaipur deck, failing to contain the relentless onslaught from the Royals' batters.

Also Read: "Breathtaking": Langer praises 15-year-old Sooryavanshi's match-winning 93

Langer Turns Fanboy of Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stature as one of the most devastating young talents in world cricket has reached such a height that even opposition legends cannot help but marvel at his genius. Former Australia batting legend and the LSG coach, Justin Langer, became the latest high-profile figure to join the young opener's rapidly growing fan club, directly approaching the 15-year-old prodigy for a photograph right after the match.

In a video posted by IPL on its Instagram handle, Vaibhav paused his interview when Langer approached him for a photograph, which the youngster gladly accepted with a respectful smile. The young sensation quickly stopped the interview and turned to the Australian batting great, and stood side-by-side for the snapshot.

The LSG coach, with a big grin on his face, was full of admiration for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and wrapped an arm around the teenager for a quick pose. After clicking a picture, Langer shook the young opener’s hand warmly and left him with an incredibly touching parting message.

“I am going to treasure that photo. Good luck for your career. Go well,” Justin Langer said.

Justin Langer’s words weren’t just standard post-match pleasantries, but also showed what the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is capable of creating in terms of impact on world cricket. Even at a young age, Sooryavanshi has achieved what many seasoned professionals spend their entire careers chasing.

His fiery knock against the Lucknow Super Giants is another testament to his batting prowess and his rare ability to handle high-pressure situations with effortless composure.

Fans React to the Heartwarming Gesture by Justin Langer

The video of LSG coach Justin Langer approaching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a quick photo has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the veteran's humility and the sheer impact of the youngster's rise.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Vaibhav’s extraordinary talent and the respect he commands even at the age of 15. Many compared his rising popularity to legends like Sachin Tendulkar, admired how he has earned the love of players, coaches, and fans alike, and expressed amazement at Langer’s heartfelt gesture.

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With his blistering 93-run knock against the Lucknow Super Giants, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has regained top spot in the Orange Cap race, amassing 579 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 44.53 and a strike rate of 236.32 in 13 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi has scored 518 runs through 53 sixes and 50 fours, meaning approximately 89.4% of his runs have come through boundaries. This highlights Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary power-hitting ability and his dominance at the crease, showcasing just how explosive and match-defining his batting can be, even at the tender age of 15.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 50 Sixes in IPL, First Indian to Do It! Now Eyes Gayle's Record