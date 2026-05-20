Seven clubs, including Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, received AIFF club licenses with sanctions for the 2026-27 season. Seven others, notably Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC, had their applications rejected.

AIFF Announces Club Licensing Results for 2026-27 Season

The Club Licensing Committee - First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met on Sunday, May 17, to take its decisions on the ICLS Premier 1 Club Licensing for the 2026-27 season. The following are the results: License granted with sanctions: NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC, according to the AIFF.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

License rejected: Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi. The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

About the Indian Club Licensing System

The Indian Club Licensing System is pivotal in maintaining the quality, professionalism, and infrastructure of football clubs in India. It is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season.

These licenses are categorised into 'Premier 1' for Indian Super League clubs and 'Premier 2' for Indian Football League clubs. (ANI)