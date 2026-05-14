The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 105 off 60 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 175 to help the defending champions chase down a 193-run target with 19.1 overs. The former captain’s knock not only helped RCB to seal a victory but also earned two crucial points, which saw them move to the top of the points table with 16 points, inching closer to playoff qualification.

On that note, let’s take a look at five major records shattered by Virat Kohli during his century knock in Raipur.