Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Virat Kohli made a candid admission about fitness standards, stating that fitness should be the norm for athletes. He humbly admitted that Indian cricketers' fitness levels are not even 15% of those of Indian hockey players, whose sport demands far greater physical endurance.

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has made an honest admission on the fitness standards of the Indian cricketers and hockey players during the third edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 19.

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Virat Kohli has often been considered the fittest player in modern-day cricket, having single-handedly transformed the training culture and dietary discipline within the Indian dressing room over the last decade. By introducing fitness tests like ‘Yo-Yo’, the Indian batting stalwart fundamentally transformed skill-heavy sport into one of high physical discipline.

The captain-coach duo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri made the Yo-Yo test mandatory during their tenure, ensuring that selection was strictly bound to a player's physical capability.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Virat Kohli's advice to Prince Yadav led to his duck

‘Fitness Should Be the Norm’

Speaking at the third edition of RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, the star batter stated that fitness is a basic requirement for athletes, not extraordinary, and noted that cricket’s dominance in India often overshadows other sports, limiting attention to their standards.

“I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me, it's simply what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special.” Virat Kohli said.

“Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports,” he added.

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Virat Kohli’s importance to fitness standards during his captaincy with Team India was a reflection of his own uncompromising mindset, shifting Team India from a skills-first side to a unit capable of out-running and out-lasting opponents globally.

With a Test match lasting for five days and ODI matches demanding full-intensity fielding over 50 overs, former Team India captain’s framework fundamentally prepared Indian cricketers to endure grueling schedules, as well as the intense pressure of international tours, ensuring they remain competitive, agile, and mentally resilient throughout long tournaments.

‘We Aren’t Even 15%’

Further speaking on Indian cricket fitness standards, Virat Kohli honestly admitted that cricketers do not even match a fraction of the physical capabilities required by professional hockey players. He added that the hockey players would laugh at the training sessions of cricketers because their sport demands an entirely different level of physical endurance.

“If I'm being brutally honest, we are not even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player,” Kohli said.

“If hockey players watched our training sessions, they'd probably laugh because their sport demands far more physically," he added.

Virat Kohli’s remark is a stark contrast to the general perception of cricket's physical demands, offering a humbling reality check from the very individual who redefined athletic expectations in his own sport. Since hockey players endure certain rigorous physical demands that aren’t inherently present in cricket, Kohli's assessment sheds light on the sheer gap in cardiovascular output between the two sports

The hockey players spend 60 minutes on the field, navigating a gruelling, high-octane battle across four intense quarters, where continuous running and rolling substitutions leave no room for complacency.

‘Finally Acknowledging the Fact’: Netizens React to Kohli's Humility

Virat Kohli’s honest admission on the fitness standards between Indian cricketers and hockey players sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his immense humility and self-awareness.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts appreciated Kohli’s honesty, noting that cricket is less physically demanding than hockey, adding that fitness in hockey, football, and tennis operates on a whole different level.

Many praised Kohli’s humility, acknowledging the stark contrast while applauding his efforts to elevate fitness standards in Indian cricket.

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Even at the age of 37, Virat Kohli continues to maintain peak fitness levels, and his performance in the ongoing IPL season proves that his dedication to athletic excellence remains completely untouched by time.

Kohli is the leading run-getter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, amassing 542 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74 in 13 matches.

Also Read: Madan Lal praises Virat Kohli's 'amazing' fitness, a lesson for others