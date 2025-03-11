Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF

Read Full Article

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), allowing the resumption of domestic tournaments and the selection process for national teams in international competitions.

The WFI was initially suspended on December 24, 2023, following the hasty announcement of the Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships. The decision had raised concerns, especially since the newly elected Sanjay Singh-led panel had taken charge just days earlier on December 21. The choice of Nandini Nagar, Gonda—a stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh—as the championship venue further drew government scrutiny.

In its latest order, the ministry stated that WFI has implemented corrective measures, leading to the suspension being lifted.

