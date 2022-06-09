Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League 2022-23: 'We have to learn the dark arts' - Bale after Wales' loss to Netherlands

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Wales was involved in its second clash of the UEFA Nations League, as it suffered a 1-2 defeat to the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Bale has warned his side to learn the dark arts of winning.

    Image credit: Getty

    In its second clash of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 A (Group 4), Wales suffered a slender defeat to the Netherlands. The visitors played at the Cardiff City Stadium and walked away with a 2-1 win. As a result of this defeat, the hosts have slumped to the bottom of the table. With no wins yet, it could be staring at an early elimination from the group stage. On the other hand, the Dutch have climbed to the top spot, winning both their matches so far, as they look to be going strong. Meanwhile, star Welsh striker Gareth Bale is not impressed with his side's performance, especially after having sealed its FIFA World Cup 2022 berth, and wants his boys to learn the 'dark arts' of winning.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the game, it was a competitive first half, with the deadlock not being broken at the half-time break, as it remained goalless. In the ensuing half, Teun Koopmeiners put the Netherlands ahead in the 50th minute after an assist from Jerdy Schouten. Although Rhys Norrington-Davies levelled it in the injury time through Connor Roberts' assist, Wout Weghorst handed the lead a couple of minutes later, at the stroke of full-time, thanks to Tyrell Malacia for the assist.

    ALSO READ: NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 - 'I WILL BECOME THE PLAYER I WAS AGAIN' - HAZARD AFTER BELGIUM ROUTS POLAND

    Image credit: Getty

    Following the defeat, Bale told S4C, "It was a difficult game. We didn't have our full-strength squad. The boys who came in worked hard to get the equaliser, [and] then, concede so early after that was gutting. It's something we have to learn, maybe the dark arts of taking them down. We need to learn from this."

    Image credit: Getty

    "They're [Netherlands] a world-class team, [but] we're in this A-league now because we deserve to be testing ourselves against the best. If you're the tier below, you get away with that at the end. You play the top teams, don't do the things you need to do, and get punished. It's hard to take, but it's something we need to learn from. We're still a young team. We have to learn from stuff like that and take it forward," concluded Bale.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain team

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors best player between 2016-19-krn

    NBA 2022: CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant the Golden State Warriors' best player between 2016-19

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement snt

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in-ayh

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in

    Recent Stories

    Rajya Sabha election 2022 Know how is a MP elected Process voting system explained gcw

    Rajya Sabha election 2022: Know how is a MP elected? Process, voting system explained

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan to serve food to 18K children in Tamil Nadu on their wedding day RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are now MARRIED: Newly wed to serve food to 18K children in Tamil Nadu

    DGCA makes mask mandatory at airports inside flights violators can be deboarded gcw

    DGCA makes mask mandatory at airports, inside flights; violators can be deboarded

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23: I will become the player I was again - Eden Hazard after Belgium routs Poland-ayh

    Nations League 2022-23: 'I will become the player I was again' - Hazard after Belgium routs Poland

    TANCET Result 2022 announced; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard - adt

    TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon