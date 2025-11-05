Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre has not been shy about voicing his displeasure during his feud with Cody Rhodes. His promos often blur the line between storyline and reality, pointing out how top stars are forgiven for questionable tactics while others are criticized for the same behavior.

Rhodes has bent the rules to retain his championship, yet commentators praise him for doing “whatever it takes.” McIntyre, on the other hand, continues to fall short in title matches, which only fuels the perception that he is being held back. This ongoing pattern could easily be a source of real frustration with his booking.