Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar has been absent since Wrestlepalooza, where he dominated John Cena in decisive fashion. Yet speculation has grown that “The Beast” may soon return, this time as part of The Vision. His long history with Paul Heyman fuels the rumors, especially after their backstage interaction before Wrestlepalooza.

Heyman even introduced Lesnar before his match with Cena, sparking talk of a reunion. With Rollins out of the picture, whispers suggest Heyman could be negotiating behind the scenes to bring Lesnar in as the group’s new leader heading into WarGames.