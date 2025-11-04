3 WWE Superstars Who Could Step Up Against John Cena At Survivor Series 2025
John Cena’s Survivor Series 2025 return sparks speculation. Three possible opponents stand out as WWE builds toward the big event.
Bron Breakker Could Be Positioned For A Breakthrough Moment
WWE has been steadily building Bron Breakker as one of its next marquee stars. Survivor Series could be the stage where he takes another leap forward. A singles match against Cena would give Breakker the spotlight, much like other rising heels who were tested against established legends. If Breakker were to confront Cena during his RAW appearance, it could set the foundation for a high-profile clash at the event.
A WarGames Appearance Alongside CM Punk Against The Vision
Survivor Series in recent years has become synonymous with WarGames, and 2025 will again feature both men’s and women’s editions. Current booking hints at a showdown between The Vision and Team CM Punk. Given Cena’s long-standing respect for Punk, the “Best in the World” could invite him to join his side. That scenario would allow Cena to compete against multiple opponents in one night, adding intrigue to his Survivor Series role without requiring a traditional singles bout.
Dominik Mysterio And The Elusive Intercontinental Championship
Despite his decorated career, Cena has never captured the Intercontinental Title. That missing accolade makes Dominik Mysterio an intriguing opponent. “Dirty” Dom has been carving his own path, and a title defense against Cena would generate significant buzz. With Cena advertised for RAW before Survivor Series, the seeds could be planted for a showdown that gives him a chance to finally complete his championship collection.