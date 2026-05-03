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- 3 Strong Options CSK Could Turn to After Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL 2026 Journey Ends With Injury
3 Strong Options CSK Could Turn to After Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL 2026 Journey Ends With Injury
Chennai Super Kings suffered a setback when allrounder Ramakrishna Ghosh fractured his right foot during the win over Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on May 2, ending his debut season prematurely.
Gurjapneet Singh brings pace and swing
Uncapped left‑arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh already covered for Ghosh mid‑over against MI. His Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 record stands out, with 12 wickets at an economy of 7.5 across eight games for Maharashtra. He can bat decently in the lower order with a strike rate above 120, and adds 140kph pace without consuming an overseas slot. His ability to deliver in death overs makes him a natural fit.
Akash Madhwal proven in crunch moments
Akash Madhwal recently joined CSK as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre and brings proven IPL pedigree. The right‑arm quick has 23 wickets in 17 matches, highlighted by his 5/5 spell against LSG in the 2023 Eliminator. His overall economy of 8.5 and lower‑order strike rate above 130 add balance. Available after his MI stint, Madhwal’s cost‑effective ₹30 lakh deal makes him a practical option for Chepauk conditions and CSK’s push to climb from sixth place.
Mukesh Choudhary offers like‑for‑like skills
Maharashtra’s Mukesh Choudhary mirrors Ghosh’s left‑arm inswing stock ball. His IPL record includes 20 wickets in 18 games at an economy of 9.2, with a best of 4/37 for CSK. In the 2026 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up 15 scalps at an average of 18 and showcased tail‑end hitting with 10 sixes in domestic cricket. With Khaleel Ahmed and Ellis unavailable, Choudhary’s direct slot as an Indian pacer makes him a strong candidate.
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