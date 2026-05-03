Rovman Powell produced a jaw‑dropping one‑handed catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in Hyderabad. The KKR star’s brilliance turned heads across IPL 2026, instantly hailed as one of the tournament’s most unforgettable moments.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rovman Powell delivered one of the standout moments of IPL 2026 with a breathtaking catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

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Stationed at deep mid‑wicket, Powell moved sharply to his right and stretched out one arm to pluck Klaasen’s attempted big hit out of thin air. The South African had already struck a six earlier in the over and looked set to accelerate, but Powell’s athletic effort ended his stay at 11 runs off Cameron Green’s bowling. The dismissal was instantly hailed as one of the catches of the tournament.

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SRH’s Early Momentum

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss, with skipper Pat Cummins opting to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a brisk start, adding 44 runs before Sharma was removed by Kartik Tyagi for 15 off 10 balls.

Ishan Kishan joined Head, who raced to a half‑century in just 22 deliveries. Head’s innings kept SRH in command until Varun Chakravarthy struck, with Cameron Green completing the catch to send the Australian back.

The innings began to unravel as Smaran Ravichandran fell to Chakravarthy for four, with Ajinkya Rahane safely holding the catch. Chakravarthy continued his spell, dismissing Aniket Verma for six in the 11th over, Rahane again showing sharp reflexes in the field.

Despite losing wickets in quick succession, SRH remained competitive thanks to Head’s earlier fireworks. Klaasen’s intent to counterattack was clear, but Powell’s brilliance in the deep halted his charge and shifted momentum.

Powell’s Catch Changes The Tone

The sight of Powell’s one‑handed grab electrified the contest, underlining KKR’s fielding strength and leaving SRH searching for stability. It was a turning point that showcased individual brilliance in a high‑pressure game.

Powell’s effort capped a sequence where KKR’s bowlers and fielders combined to keep SRH in check. Chakravarthy’s three‑fer was central to the collapse, while Rahane’s safe hands and Green’s involvement highlighted the collective effort.