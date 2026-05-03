CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s extended post‑match talk with MI captain Hardik Pandya sparked trade speculation. The viral moment followed Mumbai’s seventh loss in nine games, adding intrigue to CSK’s win and MI’s struggles.

A viral video from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium has intensified speculation around a possible trade involving Hardik Pandya. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan was seen in a lengthy discussion with the Mumbai Indians captain after CSK’s eight‑wicket win in IPL 2026, a moment that quickly became the talking point of the night.

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Mumbai’s seventh defeat in nine matches left them as the first team knocked out of the tournament. Hardik Pandya, already under fire for the team’s poor run, now finds himself at the center of swirling rumors linking him to a potential swap with CSK’s Shivam Dube. The extended chat with Viswanathan only added fuel to the speculation, with fans and analysts debating whether the conversation hinted at future moves.

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CSK Back On Track

On the field, Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways with a commanding chase. Set 160 to win, CSK reached the target in 18.1 overs, thanks to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Kartik Sharma’s fluent 54 not out. The pair stitched together a 98‑run stand that sealed the game with 11 balls to spare.

The victory lifted CSK to sixth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches, overtaking Gujarat Titans on net run rate. Their NRR improved to +0.005, keeping playoff hopes alive as the league enters its decisive phase.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, continued to struggle. Their tally of four points from nine games leaves them ninth in the standings, with their net run rate sliding further to -0.803. The five‑time champions now face an early exit, barring an improbable turnaround.

Earlier, MI posted 159 for 7, with Naman Dhir top‑scoring with 57 off 37 balls. Ryan Rickelton added 37, but Chennai’s bowlers kept control throughout. Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets, while Anshul Kamboj impressed with figures of 3/32. League Picture

Punjab Kings remain top of the table with 13 points from eight matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad follow with 12 points each, while Rajasthan Royals sit fourth despite their loss to Delhi Capitals.

Delhi slipped back to sixth after CSK’s win, Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth with five points, and Lucknow Super Giants stay bottom with four points and the worst net run rate in the competition.