Image Credit : Getty

John Cena will once again face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, renewing one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. Styles has been stuck in a stagnant run, lingering in the lower‑card picture despite his reputation as one of the best in the business. With his retirement already announced for 2026, Styles may look to reassert himself before stepping away. A heel turn against Cena at Crown Jewel could be the spark that propels him back into the main‑event spotlight.