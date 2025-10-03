Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar and John Cena’s rivalry reached its peak years ago, most notably at Wrestlepalooza where The Beast Incarnate dismantled Cena in a one‑sided squash. While some fans have speculated about a redemption arc for Cena before retirement, this would be a mistake.

Their last encounter was widely criticized, and revisiting it would feel unnecessary. Lesnar’s part‑time schedule also risks overshadowing the emotional weight of Cena’s farewell. WWE should avoid making his final chapter about a rivalry that has already run its course.