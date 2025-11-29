4 Possible Motives Behind Uncle Howdy Targeting Solo Sikoa On WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy’s shocking attack on Solo Sikoa could spark faction wars, singles feuds and tournament twists.
To Set The Stage For Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT Feud
Hints of a looming faction war between The MFT and Wyatt Sicks have been scattered across WWE programming for months, but the conflict has yet to officially begin. Uncle Howdy’s attack on Solo Sikoa may serve as the spark that ignites this storyline. By striking Solo, the masked star signals the start of heated interactions between the two groups, laying the groundwork for a full‑scale feud on SmackDown following Survivor Series 2025.
To Book Uncle Howdy In An Impactful Way
Despite holding WWE Tag Team gold, Uncle Howdy has not been consistently booked as a strong presence. Triple H has struggled to showcase the horror faction leader in a meaningful role. The attack on Solo Sikoa marks a deliberate effort to elevate Howdy’s standing. By orchestrating this moment, WWE positions him as a dangerous figure once again, ensuring his involvement feels impactful and central to ongoing storylines.
To Launch A Singles Feud Between Solo Sikoa And Uncle Howdy
Solo Sikoa has returned to singles competition, advancing to the semi‑finals of John Cena’s “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Uncle Howdy’s attack could be directly tied to setting up a one‑on‑one rivalry between the two stars. While factions may remain part of the narrative, the focus would shift toward an individual feud. This approach intensifies the storyline, giving both men a platform to showcase their abilities while adding intrigue to SmackDown’s singles division.
To Move Gunther Toward The Tournament Finals
Another motive behind the attack may be WWE’s plan to advance Gunther in Cena’s farewell tournament. As the MFT leader prepares to face The Ring General, Uncle Howdy’s interference against Solo Sikoa could tilt the balance. By targeting Solo again in the semi‑finals, Howdy creates an opening for Gunther to capitalize and secure his place in the finals. This strategy not only strengthens Gunther’s path but also deepens the tension between Howdy and Solo, intertwining faction drama with tournament stakes.
