Image Credit : Getty

Nia Jax, an active member of SmackDown, has already drawn attention for her recent attack on Jade Cargill. She also shares a controversial history with Becky Lynch, stemming from the infamous 2018 incident where Jax broke Lynch’s nose. Aligning with Roman Reigns would allow Jax to confront Lynch once again, this time as part of a larger Bloodline storyline. Moving her to RAW to counter The Man would not only reignite their rivalry but also help shift the narrative around Jax’s current run.