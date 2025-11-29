Mohammad Kaif explains the success of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as Test captains. He credits Dhoni's ability to back players and create a comfortable environment, and Kohli's aggression and focus on taking 20 wickets to win matches at home.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shed light on why MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli became such great Test captains for the Indian side at home. Kaif's statement comes up after Team India suffered a whitewash (0-2) in the two-match Test series against South Africa. Notably, this was India's second home whitewash under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Before South Africa whitewashed India, New Zealand secured a historic 3-0 win last year. Sharing a video on his X handle, Kaif praised Dhoni's leadership for India. The former cricketer added that Dhoni created an environment where players felt comfortable by backing them. Kaif also hailed Dhoni's deep knowledge and presence, which gave him a significant advantage.

Kaif on MS Dhoni's Leadership

"Do you know why Dhoni and Virat Kohli became such great captains? Dhoni first backed the players, created an environment where the players felt comfortable, and then backed them. He had such deep knowledge of reading the back that he built his team accordingly. He used Ashwin, Jadeja, and even Pragyan, and all of them took wickets. When Dhoni captained the Indian team, there was a presence which gave a big advantage," Kaif said.

Dhoni captained Team India in 30 Test matches, winning 21 of them. He is also the second most successful for his country at home in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's Aggressive Captaincy

The 44-year-old Kaif also talked about Virat Kohli's aggression while captaining the Indian cricket team. The 44-year-old highlighted Kohli's ability to keep the core intact, which made him one of the greatest skippers.

"Virat Kohli went one step ahead of Dhoni. His aggression comes out when the team is in trouble or stuck. Kohli told his bowlers, If you want to play, then you have to take 20 wickets; else, don't come to the ground. You know, Kohli has lost two Test matches at home he captained in 31 Test matches. Kohli believed in keeping the core intact," the former cricketer added.

"South Africa came earlier when Kohli was the captain. They lost so badly. Virat used his fast bowlers and also backed the spinners after assessing the opposition team. This was his speciality, which is why both Kohli and Dhoni became such great captains," Kaif concluded.

Virat is the most successful Indian Test captain at home. Kohli led his side to 24 wins in 31 matches, a record unmatched so far among Indian captains in Tests. (ANI)