3 Costly Mistakes WWE Made On SmackDown Before Survivor Series WarGames
WWE’s SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames featured questionable booking decisions that weakened key storylines.
Failing To Create The Illusion Of A Chance
On paper, Team Ripley looks destined to win the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are multi‑time champions and consistently presented as top stars. AJ Lee’s second match and IYO SKY’s success in 2025 add further credibility to the team. By contrast, the heels appear as underdogs. Lash Legend remains unproven on the main roster, Kairi Sane often takes the pinfall in Kabuki Warriors losses, and Nia Jax typically falls to top faces.
Becky Lynch stands as the lone powerhouse on the opposing side. WWE’s decision to have Charlotte defeat Asuka on SmackDown only reinforced the imbalance. Granting the heels the advantage match win could have at least created the illusion that they had a chance, but instead the booking made the outcome feel predictable.
Forcing A Feud Between SmackDown’s Women’s Champions
Another questionable move was placing both of SmackDown’s women’s champions in a feud against each other. With most challengers tied up in WarGames, WWE booked Jade Cargill to clash with Chelsea Green. The storyline centers on Green’s bold claim of being the greatest Women’s Champion in WWE history, a boast that Cargill took issue with.
Ironically, Green’s claim carries weight, as she has defended her title more consistently than The Storm. The angle risks leading to a double‑champion scenario, something WWE and AEW have leaned on heavily in recent years. Instead of elevating fresh challengers, the feud between two champions feels forced and unnecessary, diluting the prestige of both titles.
Booking Jey Uso To Defeat Rusev In The Tournament
Jey Uso’s victory over Rusev in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament added to his already stacked resume. The Yeet Master has won the 2025 Royal Rumble, captured the World Heavyweight Championship, and claimed another battle royal victory with a title shot attached. While Jey remains one of WWE’s top faces, Rusev needed the win far more. His booking since returning has been stagnant, and a loss here only deepened the problem.
WWE could have protected Rusev by using interference from The Vision, especially since he also competed in the WarGames advantage match on RAW. Instead, Rusev gained nothing while Jey received more spotlight. The decision sets up a face‑versus‑face clash against LA Knight, but it leaves Rusev sidelined without momentum.
