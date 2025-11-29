Image Credit : Getty

On paper, Team Ripley looks destined to win the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are multi‑time champions and consistently presented as top stars. AJ Lee’s second match and IYO SKY’s success in 2025 add further credibility to the team. By contrast, the heels appear as underdogs. Lash Legend remains unproven on the main roster, Kairi Sane often takes the pinfall in Kabuki Warriors losses, and Nia Jax typically falls to top faces.

Becky Lynch stands as the lone powerhouse on the opposing side. WWE’s decision to have Charlotte defeat Asuka on SmackDown only reinforced the imbalance. Granting the heels the advantage match win could have at least created the illusion that they had a chance, but instead the booking made the outcome feel predictable.